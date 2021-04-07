The President & CEO of Catalyst Biosciences is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & CEO of Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO – Research Report), USMAN NASSIM, exercised options to buy 5,000 CBIO shares at $4.63 a share, for a total transaction value of $23.15K.

This recent transaction increases USMAN NASSIM’s holding in the company by 22.94% to a total of $136.1K. Following USMAN NASSIM’s last CBIO Buy transaction on March 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Catalyst Biosciences’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.03 million and GAAP net loss of -$18,907,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $13.61 million. Currently, Catalyst Biosciences has an average volume of 62.41K. CBIO’s market cap is $156 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.80.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.33, reflecting a -69.2% downside. Starting in May 2020, CBIO received 26 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Piper Sandler and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

USMAN NASSIM’s trades have generated a -16.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on August 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.