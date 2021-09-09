The President & CEO of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Capstone Green Energy (CGRN – Research Report), Darren Jamison, bought shares of CGRN for $31.13K.

This recent transaction increases Darren Jamison’s holding in the company by 4.86% to a total of $693.7K. In addition to Darren Jamison, 3 other CGRN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Capstone Green Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.08 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,182,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.28 and a one-year low of $3.66. CGRN’s market cap is $64.91 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.70.

Starting in February 2021, CGRN received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Capstone Green Energy has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. Its products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes. It also sells microturbine units, components, and accessories. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA.