The President & CEO of Calamp (NASDAQ: CAMP) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Calamp (CAMP – Research Report), Jeffery Gardner, bought shares of CAMP for $15.06K.

Based on Calamp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $79.01 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,425,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $74.4 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.51 and a one-year low of $7.01. Currently, Calamp has an average volume of 71.43K.

Starting in March 2021, CAMP received 10 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Calamp has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CalAmp Corp. is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.