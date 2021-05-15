The President & CEO of Calamp Crop (NASDAQ: CAMP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Calamp Crop (CAMP – Research Report), Jeffery Gardner, bought shares of CAMP for $6,325.

Following Jeffery Gardner’s last CAMP Buy transaction on February 22, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.2%. In addition to Jeffery Gardner, one other CAMP executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Calamp Crop’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 28, the company posted quarterly revenue of $56.82 million and GAAP net loss of -$8,729,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.87 million and had a GAAP net loss of $55.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.45 and a one-year low of $5.27. CAMP’s market cap is $448 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.80.

Starting in March 2021, CAMP received 5 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.75, reflecting a -8.6% downside. Three different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Calamp Crop has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CalAmp Corp. is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.