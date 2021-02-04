The President & CEO of Brandywine Realty (NYSE: BDN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Brandywine Realty (BDN – Research Report), Gerard Sweeney, bought shares of BDN for $564K.

In addition to Gerard Sweeney, 5 other BDN executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Sweeney’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $16.25 and a one-year low of $7.48. BDN’s market cap is $1.91 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.30. Currently, Brandywine Realty has an average volume of .

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.90, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Brandywine Realty has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other. The Philadelphia Central Business District segment includes properties located in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Metropolitan Washington D.C Segment includes properties in the district of Columbia, Northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Other segment includes properties located in Camden County in New Jersey and properties in New Castle County in Delaware. The company was founded by Gerard H. Sweeney in 1986 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.