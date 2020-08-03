The President & CEO of Arrow Financial is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Arrow Financial (AROW – Research Report), Thomas J. Murphy, exercised options to buy 2,813 AROW shares at $22.97 a share, for a total transaction value of $64.61K.

Following Thomas J. Murphy’s last AROW Buy transaction on March 02, 2016, the stock climbed by 6.6%. Following this transaction Thomas J. Murphy’s holding in the company was increased by 5.53% to a total of $1.46 million.

Based on Arrow Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $32.01 million and quarterly net profit of $9.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.6 million and had a net profit of $8.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.31 and a one-year low of $20.79. Currently, Arrow Financial has an average volume of 30.07K.

The insider sentiment on Arrow Financial has been positive according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arrow Financial Corp. is holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and insurance services. It offers online and mobile banking, wealth management, money market and deposit accounts, mortgage, consumer and commercial loans, trust administration, retirement plan administration, advice to its proprietary mutual funds, and insurance products. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.