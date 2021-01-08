The President & CEO of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE: AAIC) is Buying Shares

On January 7, the President & CEO of Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC – Research Report), Rock Tonkel, bought shares of AAIC for $77K.

This recent transaction increases Rock Tonkel’s holding in the company by 3.72% to a total of $2.23 million. Following Rock Tonkel’s last AAIC Buy transaction on September 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

Based on Arlington Asset Investment’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.73 million and quarterly net profit of $4.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-3,539,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $7.74 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.77 and a one-year low of $1.40. AAIC’s market cap is $131 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.60.

The insider sentiment on Arlington Asset Investment has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. engages in the acquisition and holding a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities. Its portfolio consists of agency mortgage-backed securities and mortgage credit investments. The company was founded by Eric Francis Billings and William Russel Ramsey in 1989 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.