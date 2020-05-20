The President & CEO of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Arch Capital Group (ACGL – Research Report), Marc Grandisson, bought shares of ACGL for $575.8K.

In addition to Marc Grandisson, 4 other ACGL executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Marc Grandisson’s holding in the company by 1.25% to a total of $46.11 million.

The company has a one-year high of $48.32 and a one-year low of $20.93. ACGL’s market cap is $9.85 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.80.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.43, reflecting a -27.3% downside. Three different firms, including RBC Capital and UBS, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.55M worth of ACGL shares and purchased $1.37M worth of ACGL shares. The insider sentiment on Arch Capital Group has been neutral according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marc Grandisson's trades have generated a -1.8% average return based on past transactions.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment is comprised of reinsurance underwriting which offer specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment is the operations that includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate (Non-Underwriting) segment includes net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.