The President & CEO of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMNB) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of American National Bankshares (AMNB – Research Report), Jeffrey Haley, bought shares of AMNB for $5,044.

In addition to Jeffrey Haley, 2 other AMNB executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on American National Bankshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.79 million and quarterly net profit of $7.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.89 million and had a net profit of $5 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.50 and a one-year low of $30.26. AMNB’s market cap is $355.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.25.

The insider sentiment on American National Bankshares has been positive according to 88 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services, including commercial, mortgage & consumer banking, trust & investment services and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Trust & Investment Services.