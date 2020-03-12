The President & CEO of Affiliated Managers (NYSE: AMG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Affiliated Managers (AMG – Research Report), Jay Horgen, bought shares of AMG for $531.2K.

Following this transaction Jay Horgen’s holding in the company was increased by 8.12% to a total of $8.19 million. In addition to Jay Horgen, 5 other AMG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $115.75 and a one-year low of $50.25. Currently, Affiliated Managers has an average volume of 689.81K. AMG’s market cap is $2.94B and the company has a P/E ratio of 121.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $122.6K worth of AMG shares and purchased $2.23M worth of AMG shares. The insider sentiment on Affiliated Managers has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.