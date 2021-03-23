The President & CEO of AeroVironment is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of AeroVironment (AVAV – Research Report), Wahid Nawabi, exercised options to sell 71,722 AVAV shares at $28.72 a share, for a total transaction value of $8.81M.

Following Wahid Nawabi’s last AVAV Sell transaction on October 11, 2016, the stock climbed by 96.0%. In addition to Wahid Nawabi, one other AVAV executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AeroVironment’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $78.78 million and quarterly net profit of $211K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.01 million. The company has a one-year high of $143.72 and a one-year low of $50.78. AVAV’s market cap is $2.94 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 95.60.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.00, reflecting a -3.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on AeroVironment has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Wahid Nawabi’s trades have generated a -38.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support, and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded in July 1971 by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. and is headquartered in Monrovia, CA.