The President & CEO ASRV & Bank of Ameriserv Financial (NASDAQ: ASRV) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO ASRV & Bank of Ameriserv Financial (ASRV – Research Report), Jeffrey Stopko, bought shares of ASRV for $7,900.

This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Stopko’s holding in the company by 2.8% to a total of $279.1K. In addition to Jeffrey Stopko, 3 other ASRV executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Ameriserv Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.32 million and quarterly net profit of $669K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.45 million and had a net profit of $1.93 million. ASRV’s market cap is $64.82M and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.03. Currently, Ameriserv Financial has an average volume of 19.66K.

The insider sentiment on Ameriserv Financial has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, mortgage and commercial financial products and services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Investment or Parent.