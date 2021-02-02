The President & CEO ASRV & Bank of Ameriserv Financial is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO ASRV & Bank of Ameriserv Financial (ASRV – Research Report), Jeffrey Stopko, exercised options to buy 1,500 ASRV shares at $2.28 a share, for a total transaction value of $3,420. The options were close to expired and Jeffrey Stopko retained stocks.

Following this transaction Jeffrey Stopko’s holding in the company was increased by 1.84% to a total of $283.5K.

Based on Ameriserv Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.72 million and quarterly net profit of $692K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.38 million and had a net profit of $669K. ASRV’s market cap is $58 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a one-year high of $4.16 and a one-year low of $2.36.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides consumer, mortgage and commercial financial products and services through its subsidiary. Its principal activities consist of owning and operating subsidiaries, such as AmeriServ Financial Bank, AmeriServ Trust & Financial Services Co. and AmeriServ Life Insurance. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Trust and Investment/Parent. The Retail Banking segment includes the deposit-gathering branch franchise, lending to both individuals and small businesses, and financial services. The Commercial Banking segment includes business lending, commercial loans, and commercial real-estate loans. The Trust segment contains its wealth management businesses, which include the trust company and West Chester Capital Advisors, its registered investment advisory firm. The Investment/Parent segment includes the net results of investment securities and borrowing activities, general corporate expenses not allocated to the business segments, interest expense on guaranteed junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures, and centralized interest rate risk management. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in Johnstown, PA.