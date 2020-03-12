The President & C.E.O. of First Financial Indiana (NASDAQ: THFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & C.E.O. of First Financial Indiana (THFF – Research Report), Norman L. Lowery, bought shares of THFF for $240.1K.

This recent transaction increases Norman L. Lowery’s holding in the company by 7.32% to a total of $3.55 million. In addition to Norman L. Lowery, 2 other THFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on First Financial Indiana’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $54.98 million and quarterly net profit of $14.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.8 million and had a net profit of $11.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.93 and a one-year low of $33.14. Currently, First Financial Indiana has an average volume of 36.90K.

The insider sentiment on First Financial Indiana has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Financial Corp. is a holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.