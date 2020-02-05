The President-Banking of First Horizon is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President-Banking of First Horizon (FHN – Research Report), David Popwell, exercised options to sell 47,790 FHN shares at $11.77 a share, for a total transaction value of $780.9K.

Following David Popwell’s last FHN Sell transaction on October 17, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.3%.

Based on First Horizon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $587 million and quarterly net profit of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $511 million and had a net profit of $97.9 million. FHN’s market cap is $5.2B and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.15. The company has a one-year high of $17.42 and a one-year low of $13.30.

First Horizon National Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which offers checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-strategic.