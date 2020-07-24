The President and Managing Member of Crocker Ventures, of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President and Managing Member of Crocker Ventures, of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK – Research Report), Gary Crocker, sold shares of MACK for $596.1K.

This is Crocker’s first Sell trade following 14 Buy transactions. In addition to Gary Crocker, 2 other MACK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $7.09 and a one-year low of $1.49. Currently, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 23.41K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $596.1K worth of MACK shares and purchased $1.1M worth of MACK shares.

Gary Crocker's trades have generated a 44.9% average return based on past transactions.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes MM-131, MM-141, and MM-310. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Gavin MacBeath, and Ulrik B. Nielsen in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.