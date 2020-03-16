The Pres Varistar, Sr VP, M of Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Pres Varistar, Sr VP, M of Otter Tail (OTTR – Research Report), John S. Abbott, bought shares of OTTR for $206.1K.

This recent transaction increases John S. Abbott’s holding in the company by 25.94% to a total of $1.01 million.

The company has a one-year high of $57.74 and a one-year low of $30.95. OTTR’s market cap is $1.68B and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.24. Currently, Otter Tail has an average volume of 108.64K.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy.