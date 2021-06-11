The Pres US & Chf Commercial Ofc of Wendy’s is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Pres US & Chf Commercial Ofc of Wendy’s (WEN – Research Report), Kurt Kane, exercised options to sell 153,886 WEN shares at $9.85 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.24M.

In addition to Kurt Kane, one other WEN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Wendy’s’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $460 million and quarterly net profit of $41.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $405 million and had a net profit of $14.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.46 and a one-year low of $18.86. WEN’s market cap is $5.41 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 40.00.

Based on 22 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.91, reflecting a -1.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Wendy’s has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.