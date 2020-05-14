The Pres. & Publisher, TDMN of AH Belo (NYSE: AHC) is Buying Shares

Today, the Pres. & Publisher, TDMN of AH Belo (AHC – Research Report), Grant Moise, bought shares of AHC for $20.01K.

This recent transaction increases Grant Moise’s holding in the company by 83.73% to a total of $45.17K. This is Moise’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

AHC’s market cap is $38.32 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.90. Currently, AH Belo has an average volume of 180.19K. The company has a one-year high of $4.07 and a one-year low of $1.29.

A.H. Belo Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences. The Marketing segment focuses in the marketing services generated by DMV Holdings and its subsidiaries Distribion, Vertical Nerve, and MarketingFX. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.