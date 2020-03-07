The Pres, Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO of Exelixis is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Pres, Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO of Exelixis (EXEL – Research Report), Gisela Schwab, exercised options to sell 100,000 EXEL shares at $1.70 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.94M.

In addition to Gisela Schwab, 2 other EXEL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Exelixis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $240 million and quarterly net profit of $68.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $229 million and had a net profit of $360 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.31 and a one-year low of $15.02. EXEL’s market cap is $5.7B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.30.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.66M worth of EXEL shares and purchased $226.2K worth of EXEL shares. The insider sentiment on Exelixis has been neutral according to 115 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic.