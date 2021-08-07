The Pres., Communication Systems of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Pres., Communication Systems of L3Harris Technologies (LHX – Research Report), Dana Mehnert, sold shares of LHX for $13.94M.

Following Dana Mehnert’s last LHX Sell transaction on June 15, 2021, the stock climbed by 7.6%.

Based on L3Harris Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.67 billion and quarterly net profit of $413 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.45 billion and had a net profit of $283 million. The company has a one-year high of $232.99 and a one-year low of $158.09. Currently, L3Harris Technologies has an average volume of 670.48K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $257.33, reflecting a -10.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on L3Harris Technologies has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dana Mehnert's trades have generated a -18.8% average return based on past transactions.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is a technology-oriented aerospace and defense company that provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. The company was formed following the merger of Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies in June 2019.