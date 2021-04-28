The Pres-Clinical Operations & CMO of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Pres-Clinical Operations & CMO of HCA Healthcare (HCA – Research Report), Jonathan Perlin, sold shares of HCA for $5M.

Following Jonathan Perlin’s last HCA Sell transaction on February 20, 2018, the stock climbed by 102.6%.

Based on HCA Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.98 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.42 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.86 billion and had a net profit of $581 million. The company has a one-year high of $205.58 and a one-year low of $91.21. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 276.23.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $223.29, reflecting a -10.0% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy HCA with a $230.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on HCA Healthcare has been negative according to 116 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1968, HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare services company, based in Tennessee. The company operates general and psychiatric hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It also offers a full range of services to accommodate medical specialties such as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.