The Pres. & CFO of J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Pres. & CFO of J2 Global (JCOM – Research Report), Scott Turicchi, bought shares of JCOM for $1.55M.

Following Scott Turicchi’s last JCOM Buy transaction on December 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 39.7%. This is Turicchi’s first Buy trade following 12 Sell transactions.

Based on J2 Global’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $429 million and quarterly net profit of $15.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $331 million and had a net profit of $38.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $147.35 and a one-year low of $66.85. Currently, J2 Global has an average volume of 300.71K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $183.25, reflecting a -23.8% downside. Starting in June 2021, JCOM received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including JMP Securities and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.46M worth of JCOM shares and purchased $1.55M worth of JCOM shares. The insider sentiment on J2 Global has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Scott Turicchi’s trades have generated a -14.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

J2 Global, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Business Cloud Services segment offers online fax, virtual phone system, unified communications, online backup, customer relationship management, intellectual property licensing, global network operations, and customer support. The Digital Media segment includes display and video advertising, performance marketing, web properties, and licensing activities. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F. Rieley in December 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.