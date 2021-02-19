The Pres. & CFO of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Pres. & CFO of BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI – Research Report), Gregory Levin, sold shares of BJRI for $512K.

Following Gregory Levin’s last BJRI Sell transaction on February 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 20.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $55.81 and a one-year low of $6.01. BJRI’s market cap is $1.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -18.60. Currently, BJ’s Restaurants has an average volume of 291.01K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.80, reflecting a -1.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on BJ’s Restaurants has been negative according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.