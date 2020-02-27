The Pres. & CFO of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Pres. & CFO of BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI – Research Report), Gregory Levin, bought shares of BJRI for $63.36K.

This is Levin’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Gregory Levin’s holding in the company was increased by 4.22% to a total of $1.58 million.

Based on BJ’s Restaurants’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $291 million and quarterly net profit of $14.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $281 million and had a net profit of $10.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.00 and a one-year low of $31.53. Currently, BJ’s Restaurants has an average volume of 357.81K.

Four different firms, including C.L. King and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on BJ’s Restaurants has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.