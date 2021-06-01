The Pres.&CEO, Discovery Int’l of Discovery Inc is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Pres.&CEO, Discovery Int’l of Discovery Inc (DISCA – Research Report), Jean-Briac Perrette, exercised options to buy 215,052 DISCA shares at $28.43 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.11M.

This recent transaction increases Jean-Briac Perrette’s holding in the company by 116.18% to a total of $17.43 million. This is Perrette’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Discovery Inc’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.79 billion and quarterly net profit of $140 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.68 billion and had a net profit of $377 million. The company has a one-year high of $78.14 and a one-year low of $19.07. DISCA’s market cap is $16.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.00.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.25, reflecting a -27.1% downside. Six different firms, including Barrington and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $516.9K worth of DISCA shares and purchased $6.11M worth of DISCA shares. The insider sentiment on Discovery Inc has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science. The International Networks segment consists of international television networks and websites. The Education and Other segment offers curriculum-based product and service offerings. The Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations segment represents unallocated corporate amounts. The company was founded by John S. Hendricks in September 1982 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.