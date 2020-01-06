The Pres, CEO & Dir of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Pres, CEO & Dir of Columbia Banking System (COLB – Research Report), Clint Stein, bought shares of COLB for $2,231.

Following Clint Stein’s last COLB Buy transaction on July 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.4%. In addition to Clint Stein, one other COLB executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Columbia Banking System’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $161 million and quarterly net profit of $50.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $150 million and had a net profit of $44.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.40 and a one-year low of $30.54. COLB’s market cap is $2.89B and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.11.

The insider sentiment on Columbia Banking System has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of services. Its activities include personal, business, and commercial banking and wealth management services.