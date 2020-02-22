The Pres, CEO & COB of Service International (NYSE: SCI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Pres, CEO & COB of Service International (SCI – Research Report), Thomas L. Ryan, bought shares of SCI for $2.29M.

This recent transaction increases Thomas L. Ryan’s holding in the company by 13.12% to a total of $80.22 million. Following Thomas L. Ryan’s last SCI Buy transaction on September 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.2%.

Based on Service International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $851 million and quarterly net profit of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $821 million and had a net profit of $193 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.74 and a one-year low of $38.92. Currently, Service International has an average volume of 721.06K.

Starting in March 2019, SCI received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $11.18M worth of SCI shares and purchased $3.34M worth of SCI shares. The insider sentiment on Service International has been neutral according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments.