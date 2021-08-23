The Pres., CEO & COB of Netlist (Other OTC: NLST) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Pres., CEO & COB of Netlist (NLST – Research Report), Chun Hong, bought shares of NLST for $1.08M.

This is Hong’s first Buy trade following 16 Sell transactions. Following Chun Hong’s last NLST Buy transaction on March 08, 2021, the stock climbed by 5.4%.

Based on Netlist’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $64.36 million and quarterly net profit of $27.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.20 and a one-year low of $0.43. Currently, Netlist has an average volume of 805.72K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.18M worth of NLST shares and purchased $1.08M worth of NLST shares. The insider sentiment on Netlist has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include NVvault, a flash memory based subsystem that enables data retention for weeks following a disaster; EXPRESSvault, a PCI Express backup and recovery solution for cache data protection, and a robust portfolio of high performance and specialty DIMMs. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong, and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.