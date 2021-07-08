The Portfolio Manager of Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (Other OTC: EHITF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Portfolio Manager of Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EHITF – Research Report), James De Uphaugh, bought shares of EHITF for $24.84K.

The company has a one-year high of $8.12 and a one-year low of $6.05. Currently, Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Edinburgh Investment Trust (The) PLC is an investment trust whose investment objective is to invest in UK securities. The company business consists of investing the pooled funds of its shareholders, according to a specified investment objective and policy, with the mission of spreading investment risk and generating a return for shareholders with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the net asset value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of UK inflation.