The PFO of Evercore Partners (NYSE: EVR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the PFO of Evercore Partners (EVR – Research Report), Robert B. Walsh, bought shares of EVR for $194.9K.

This recent transaction increases Robert B. Walsh’s holding in the company by 3.5% to a total of $5.36 million. In addition to Robert B. Walsh, 2 other EVR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $98.90 and a one-year low of $43.52. Currently, Evercore Partners has an average volume of 682.53K. EVR’s market cap is $2.1B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.35.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $126.3K worth of EVR shares and purchased $671.2K worth of EVR shares. The insider sentiment on Evercore Partners has been neutral according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Evercore, Inc. operates as an independent investment banking advisory company. It operates through the Investment Banking and Investment Management business segments.