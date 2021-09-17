The NWLIC President & COO of National Western Life Insurance (NASDAQ: NWLI) is Buying Shares

Today, the NWLIC President & COO of National Western Life Insurance (NWLI – Research Report), Rey Perez, bought shares of NWLI for $22K.

Following this transaction Rey Perez’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $21.78K.

Based on National Western Life Insurance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $222 million and quarterly net profit of $49.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $216 million and had a net profit of $48.41 million. The company has a one-year high of $260.00 and a one-year low of $168.85. Currently, National Western Life Insurance has an average volume of 53.70K.

National Western Life Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products. The International Insurance Operations segment focuses on foreign nationals in upper socioeconomic classes. It offers a broad portfolio of individual whole life, universal life and term insurance plans, and annuities, including supplementary riders. The company was founded on October 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.