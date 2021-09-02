The Non-Executive of Zinc8 Energy Solutions (Other OTC: ZAIRF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Zinc8 Energy Solutions (ZAIRF – Research Report), David Hodge, sold shares of ZAIRF for $146.9K.

Currently, Zinc8 Energy Solutions has an average volume of 30.64K. ZAIRF’s market cap is $34.45 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a one-year high of $1.20 and a one-year low of $0.16.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions is a development-stage company. It develops zinc-air batteries that uses zinc and air as fuel. The company’s technology resolves the intermittent and unpredictable nature of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.