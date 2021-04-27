The Non-Executive of Zinc One Resources (Other OTC: ZZZOF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Zinc One Resources (ZZZOF – Research Report), Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig, sold shares of ZZZOF for $16.43K.

Currently, Zinc One Resources has an average volume of 324.96K.

Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig's trades have generated a -10.2% average return based on past transactions.

Zinc One Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties. It oerates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Peru, and Africa. The firm’s projects include Bongra. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.