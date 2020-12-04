The Non-Executive of ZEN Graphene Solutions (Other OTC: ZENYF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of ZEN Graphene Solutions (ZENYF – Research Report), Frank Klees, bought shares of ZENYF for $57.72K.

This recent transaction increases Frank Klees’ holding in the company by 27% to a total of $227.8K. Following Frank Klees’ last ZENYF Buy transaction on November 27, 2018, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ZENYF’s market cap is $118 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -69.70. Currently, ZEN Graphene Solutions has an average volume of 116.56K. The company has a one-year high of $1.70 and a one-year low of $0.17.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $30.24K worth of ZENYF shares and purchased $57.72K worth of ZENYF shares.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a graphene technology company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.