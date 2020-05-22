The Non-Executive of YSS (Other OTC: YSSCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of YSS (YSSCF – Research Report), Ronald Steve Hozjan, bought shares of YSSCF for $9,280.

Following this transaction Ronald Steve Hozjan’s holding in the company was increased by 11% to a total of $60.2K. This is Hozjan’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TNEYF back in December 2019

Based on YSS’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.65 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,442,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $629K. Currently, YSS has an average volume of .

YSS Corp. is a premium cannabis retailer, which explores and discovers cannabis in Canada. It operates in Calgary, Red Deer, High River, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Vermilion and Vegreville locations. Its brands include YSS and Sweet Tree. The company was founded on September 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.