The Non-Executive of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Wynn Resorts (WYNN – Research Report), Patricia Mulroy, sold shares of WYNN for $36.22K.

In addition to Patricia Mulroy, 2 other WYNN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $153.41 and a one-year low of $35.84. Currently, Wynn Resorts has an average volume of 273.88K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.94.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $92.45, reflecting a -6.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Wynn Resorts has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, ownership and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Macau, Wynn Palace and Las Vegas Operations. The Las Vegas Operations segment covers Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.