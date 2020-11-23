The Non-Executive of Worley (Other OTC: WYGPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Worley (WYGPF – Research Report), Juan Jose Suarez Coppel, bought shares of WYGPF for $56.98K.

This recent transaction increases Juan Jose Suarez Coppel’s holding in the company by 240% to a total of $60.04K. Following Juan Jose Suarez Coppel’s last WYGPF Buy transaction on September 29, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $11.00 and a one-year low of $2.76. Currently, Worley has an average volume of .

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including providing maintenance, reliability support services and advisory services to Hydrocarbons; Minerals, Metals & Chemicals; and Infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Advisian, Major Projects, Integrated Solutions and Services. The Advisian segment provides strategic advice, integrated with deep technical expertise to clients in the energy, resources and infrastructure sectors. The Major Projects and Integrated Solutions have been combined into a single segment providing coverage of all construction and fabrication yard activity, easy access to global delivery center resources. The Services segment combines local service, knowledge, relationships and capability to deliver projects of all sizes across the asset lifecycle. Worley was founded by John Michael Grill in 1971 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.