The Non-Executive of Whitecap Resources (Other OTC: SPGYF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Whitecap Resources (SPGYF – Research Report), Bradley John Wall, bought shares of SPGYF for $11.55K.

Following this transaction Bradley John Wall’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $534.3K. In addition to Bradley John Wall, one other SPGYF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Whitecap Resources has an average volume of 91.46K. The company has a one-year high of $5.40 and a one-year low of $1.03.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.40, reflecting a -30.2% downside. 10 different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in April 2021, SPGYF received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Whitecap Resources has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.