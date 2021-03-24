The Non-Executive of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM – Research Report), Glenn Antony Ives, bought shares of WPM for $144.2K.

This recent transaction increases Glenn Antony Ives’ holding in the company by 60% to a total of $304.8K.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $286 million and quarterly net profit of $157 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $223 million and had a net profit of $77.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.89 and a one-year low of $24.77.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.92, reflecting a -26.6% downside. 10 different firms, including BMO Capital and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8.33M worth of WPM shares and purchased $144.2K worth of WPM shares. The insider sentiment on Wheaton Precious Metals has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Glenn Antony Ives' trades have generated a -5.7% average return based on past transactions.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Peñasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.