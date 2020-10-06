The Non-Executive of Western Atlas Resources (Other OTC: PPZRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Western Atlas Resources (PPZRF – Research Report), Serafino Iacono, bought shares of PPZRF for $11.78K.

Following this transaction Serafino Iacono’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $1.44 million.

Western Atlas Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition and development of scalable precious metals projects in premier mining jurisdictions. It operates through the Meadowbank and Committee bay projects. The company was founded by Fabio Capponi on February 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.