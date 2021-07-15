The Non-Executive of West Fraser Timber Co (NYSE: WFG) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of West Fraser Timber Co (WFG – Research Report), Reid Carter, bought shares of WFG for $248.3K.

This is Carter’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:ADN back in October 2010 In addition to Reid Carter, one other WFG executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on West Fraser Timber Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.34 billion and quarterly net profit of $665 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $743 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.53 and a one-year low of $42.50. Currently, West Fraser Timber Co has an average volume of 25.22K.

Starting in October 2020, WFG received 43 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $112.45, reflecting a -35.7% downside. Four different firms, including BMO Capital and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on West Fraser Timber Co has been neutral according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is an integrated wood products company. Its products include lumber, wood chips, plywood, pulp and newsprint. Its products include Spruce-Pine-Fir, laminated veneer, and southern yellow pine lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, treated wood, pulp and paper. The firm operates through the following segments: Lumber, Panels, Pulp and Paper, and Intracompany Fibre Sales. The company was founded by Henry Holman Ketcham Jr., Samuel Kendall Ketcham, and William Peters Ketcham in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.