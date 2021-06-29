The Non-Executive of Wealth Minerals (Other OTC: WMLLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Wealth Minerals (WMLLF – Research Report), David Lies, bought shares of WMLLF for $5,830.

Over the last month, David Lies has reported another 3 Buy trades on WMLLF for a total of $22.04K.

Currently, Wealth Minerals has an average volume of 364.55K.

David Lies’ trades have generated a -12.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.