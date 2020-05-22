The Non-Executive of Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) is Buying Shares

On May 20, the Non-Executive of Vuzix (VUZI – Research Report), Timothy Heydenreich Harned, bought shares of VUZI for $4,585.

Following this transaction Timothy Heydenreich Harned’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $218.2K. Following Timothy Heydenreich Harned’s last VUZI Buy transaction on April 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

Based on Vuzix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.53 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,361,624. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.37 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.36 million. Currently, Vuzix has an average volume of 899.04K. The company has a one-year high of $5.00 and a one-year low of $0.86.

The insider sentiment on Vuzix has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vuzix Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, sale, and supply of augmented reality wearable display devices. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. The firm’s solutions include VUZIX basic apps, VIP program, remote support., Tele-medicine and warehouse logistics. The company was founded by Paul J. Travers in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, NY.