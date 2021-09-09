The Non-Executive of Vizsla Resources (Other OTC: VIZSF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Vizsla Resources (VIZSF – Research Report), Simon Cmrlec, sold shares of VIZSF for $500K.

In addition to Simon Cmrlec, one other VIZSF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Vizsla Resources has an average volume of 19.61K. The company has a one-year high of $2.37 and a one-year low of $0.99. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.48.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $875K worth of VIZSF shares and purchased $9,360 worth of VIZSF shares.

Vizsla Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and acquisition of precious and base metal assets. The company currently owns the Blueberry Project, a highly-prospective copper asset in British Columbia, Canada, and Panuco-Copala property in Mexico.