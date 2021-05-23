The Non-Executive of VIVO Cannabis (Other OTC: VVCIF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF – Research Report), John Langley Easson, bought shares of VVCIF for $40.5K.

Following this transaction John Langley Easson’s holding in the company was increased by 60% to a total of $85.6K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, VIVO Cannabis has an average volume of 56.23K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VIVO Cannabis, Inc. engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis-based products. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Non-Medical Cannabis, Patient Clinic, and Corporate. The Medical and Non-Medical Cannabis segment produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products for medical purposes and for the adult-use market. The Patient Clinic segment manages education focused, patient-centric, and cannabis discovery clinics under the name of Harvest Medicine. The Corporate segment relates to the non-production related corporate activities and international operations. The company was founded by Ken Clement in 2007 and is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.