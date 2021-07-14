The Non-Executive of Vista Gold (NYSE MKT: VGZ) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Vista Gold (VGZ – Research Report), Tracy Austin Stevenson, bought shares of VGZ for $13.11K.

In addition to Tracy Austin Stevenson, 6 other VGZ executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Tracy Austin Stevenson’s holding in the company by 4% to a total of $354.4K.

VGZ’s market cap is $91.57 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 235.70. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.55. The company has a one-year high of $1.45 and a one-year low of $0.79.

Starting in October 2020, VGZ received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Vista Gold has been positive according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tracy Austin Stevenson's trades have generated a 12.0% average return based on past transactions.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.