The Non-Executive of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (Other OTC: VCVOF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (VCVOF – Research Report), Peter J Hames, bought shares of VCVOF for $41.82K.

This is Hames’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GB:SYNC back in December 2016

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.00 and a one-year low of $4.11. Currently, VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD has an average volume of .

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd is a Guernsey-based investment company. The company’s investment objective is to achieve medium to long-term returns through investment either in Vietnam or in companies with a substantial majority of their assets, operations, revenues or income in, or derived from, Vietnam. The company mainly invests in listed and unlisted companies, debt instruments, private equity and real estate assets and other opportunities to achieve medium to long-term capital appreciation and investment income. It holds a diversified portfolio of investment including consumer goods, construction, financial services, agriculture, energy, pharmaceuticals and government bonds.