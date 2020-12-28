The Non-Executive of Victory Metals (Other OTC: VKMTF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Victory Metals (VKMTF – Research Report), Douglas Burton Forster, bought shares of VKMTF for $55K.

Following this transaction Douglas Burton Forster’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $1.11 million.

VKMTF’s market cap is $53.15 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -38.20. Currently, Victory Metals has an average volume of 17.50K. The company has a one-year high of $0.66 and a one-year low of $0.11.

Victory Metals Inc is a Canada based company that owns an interest in the Iron Point Vanadium project located in Humboldt County, Nevada. The project has electric power running through the property and a railroad on the northern boundary of the property.