The Non-Executive of Vext Science (Other OTC: VEXTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Vext Science (VEXTF – Research Report), David Eaton, bought shares of VEXTF for $100K.

In addition to David Eaton, 2 other VEXTF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Vext Science’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.95 million and quarterly net profit of $1.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.57 million and had a net profit of $784.9K. Currently, Vext Science has an average volume of 330.33K. The company has a one-year high of $0.69 and a one-year low of $0.22.

Vext Science Inc. through its subsidiaries operates as agricultural technology, services, and property management company in Canada. It utilizes an integrated business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing of THC products, CBD products, Vapen kitchens, Flower products, and accessories. The company provides management, advisory, cultivation, and dispensary services to not-for-profit entities in the medical marijuana field.